First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.37. 229,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,782. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

