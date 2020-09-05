First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CDW worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

CDW stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,349. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

