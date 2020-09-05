First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Stryker by 110.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $197.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,379. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average of $185.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

