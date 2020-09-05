First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Five Below worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,758,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,986. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

