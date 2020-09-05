First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after acquiring an additional 320,775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 93,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

