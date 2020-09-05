First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $26,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.12. 2,463,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,331. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

