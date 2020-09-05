First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 63,078 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,078 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

OHI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 845,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,485. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.85. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

