First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Trading Down 3.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 43,091 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 8,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

