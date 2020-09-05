FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the transport operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of FirstGroup to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 93.89 ($1.23).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 39.76 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of $485.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.23.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £12,920 ($16,882.27).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

