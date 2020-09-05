Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Danske lowered shares of Flex LNG from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNG opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. Flex LNG has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 57.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,624,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 960,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

