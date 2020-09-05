Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FLDM stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

