Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FLDM stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit