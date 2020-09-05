Formula Growth Ltd. Decreases Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 68.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,875. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.