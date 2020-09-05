Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.85. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

