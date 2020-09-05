Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in FOX by 369.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,039 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 88.8% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 97,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 380,078 shares of company stock valued at $10,169,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

