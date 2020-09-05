Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fox Factory by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 112,244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fox Factory by 29.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,441,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. 646,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,707. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.