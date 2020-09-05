Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FRLN opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

