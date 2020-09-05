Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

