Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit