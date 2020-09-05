freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €18.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.41 ($22.83).

FNTN opened at €18.17 ($21.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.29. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

