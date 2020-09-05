freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €18.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.41 ($22.83).

FNTN opened at €18.17 ($21.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.29. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

