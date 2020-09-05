freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded freenet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.50. freenet has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

