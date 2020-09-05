freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded freenet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.50. freenet has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit