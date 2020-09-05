Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.81 ($40.95).

FRA:FPE opened at €29.60 ($34.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.56. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit