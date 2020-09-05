Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.81 ($40.95).

FRA:FPE opened at €29.60 ($34.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.56. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

