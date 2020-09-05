G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

GFSZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

