G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) Insider Buys A$29,700.00 in Stock

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) insider Peter Trimble acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,700.00 ($21,214.29).

Peter Trimble also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Peter Trimble acquired 20,000 shares of G8 Education stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,100.00 ($12,928.57).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.30.

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

