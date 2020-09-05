Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $18.49 on Friday, hitting $450.35. 2,676,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,234. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $470,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.