Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 675,691 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 251.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,691 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.34% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $38,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. 1,708,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.87. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

