Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $178.61. 1,813,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,630. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $11,295,885.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,362,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,701 shares of company stock worth $14,821,172. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

