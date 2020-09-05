Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540,715 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.66% of Caesars Entertainment worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,754. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

