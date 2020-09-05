Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $32,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.80. 868,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

