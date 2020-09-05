Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ONEOK worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ONEOK by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ONEOK by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after buying an additional 224,844 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in ONEOK by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 3,424,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

