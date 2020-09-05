Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 31,650 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.