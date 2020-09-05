Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 203.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,469,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in General Mills by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,695,000 after purchasing an additional 221,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in General Mills by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. 2,566,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,773. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

