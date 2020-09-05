GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 30th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 110.5% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,646,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 1,914,544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 4,617.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,447,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,439,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 672,005 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the first quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 1,674.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 500,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 472,317 shares during the last quarter.

GGN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 1,768,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,203. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

