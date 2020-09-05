GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.70 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

GLOG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 2,285,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 222,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

