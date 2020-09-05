Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Lifted to Buy at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gazprom PAO (EDR) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Gazprom PAO has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

