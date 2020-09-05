GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.81 ($32.71).

ETR G1A opened at €31.00 ($36.47) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of -35.71.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

