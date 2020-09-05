General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 5.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,773. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

