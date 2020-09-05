GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut GeoPark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GeoPark from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of GPRK opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.23.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GeoPark by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

