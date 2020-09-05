GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get GeoPark alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight Capital raised GeoPark from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered GeoPark from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GeoPark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE GPRK opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in GeoPark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GeoPark (GPRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.