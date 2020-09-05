GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,837.69 ($24.01).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,555.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,592.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11292.0035512 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

