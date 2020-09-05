Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 223.75 ($2.92).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 171.44 ($2.24) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.70.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

