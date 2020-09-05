Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Shares Down 2.2%

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.67. 10,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 7,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.14% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

