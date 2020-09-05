Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.36% of Globus Medical worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,338,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,235,000 after buying an additional 115,589 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 1,416,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,454,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,467,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $55.26. 453,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,166. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

