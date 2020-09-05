Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,606 shares of company stock worth $2,157,659. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

