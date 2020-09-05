GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.94. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GMS by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 181,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after buying an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,695,000 after buying an additional 95,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 903,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,207,000 after buying an additional 244,636 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

