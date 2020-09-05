Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

