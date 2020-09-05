Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.86.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
