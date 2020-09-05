Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit