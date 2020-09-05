Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

