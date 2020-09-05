Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.63 ($7.80).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AT1 opened at €4.70 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.51. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.