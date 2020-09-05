Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.48 ($8.80).

LHA stock opened at €9.10 ($10.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

