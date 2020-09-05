Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.50 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.48 ($8.80).

LHA stock opened at €9.10 ($10.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit