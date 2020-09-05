Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €135.90 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €124.46 ($146.42).

FRA:LEG opened at €119.00 ($140.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.79. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

