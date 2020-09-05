Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €113.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.17 ($108.43).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €78.34 ($92.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -673.10.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.