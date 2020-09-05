Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €87.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.25 ($79.12).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €71.74 ($84.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.37. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.